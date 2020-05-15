Punjab Government to Allow Schools To Teach Social Studies In English

  • Home
The government believes it will increase enrollment of students in government schools

May 15, 2020

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

On May 15, Punjab Government announced that it will allow government schools to teach social studies in English.

This will allow government school students to compete with private school students, according to the government.

The government also believes that this move will increase the enrollment of students in government schools.

“Punjab Government allows teaching of social studies in English medium in all government schools with objective of empowering students of government schools on par with the students of private schools and increasing enrollment of children in government schools,” the government said on social media.

Many states

Previously, Andhra Pradesh government ordered government schools to convert Classes 1 to 6 into English medium.

On April 15, Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the government’s decision.

Karnataka and Chattisgarh governments too decided to introduce English medium in government schools.

