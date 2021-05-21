  • Home
Punjab: Free Education, Rs 1,500 Per Month For Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19

The Punjab Government on Thursday said it will provide Rs 1,500 per month as social security pension, along with free education up to graduation, to children orphaned in the Covid pandemic, and families that have lost their breadwinning member.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 21, 2021 6:57 am IST

Punjab said it will provide Rs 1,500 per month as social security pension to kids orphaned due to COVID
Terming it the state’s duty to become foster parents of children who have lost both their parents to COVID, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said his government will ensure free education in government institutions, for such children, and for children belonging to families that have lost their breadwinner to COVID.

The relief measures will be provided to orphans until they attain the age of 21 years – till Graduation level, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister also announced the constitution of a monitoring committee, headed by the Minister for Social Security and Women and Child Development, to review progress and relief measures for every single case.

The Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development will be the nodal department for implementation of the relief measures for the COVID affected persons, the government said.

Earlier, state governments of Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh had said they will sponsor the education of children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. The three states had also announced monetary relief for such children.

Punjab Government COVID -19
