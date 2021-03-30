  • Home
Punjab Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till April 10

The Punjab government on Tuesday extended restrictions to tackle coronavirus with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 5:46 pm IST

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government on Tuesday extended restrictions to tackle coronavirus with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days.

On March 19, the Punjab government had ordered the closure of educational institutes besides gathering restrictions till the month-end.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered that all restrictions that are in place till March 31, will now remain in force till April 10, according to a statement.

Punjab School Punjab Schools Punjab Colleges
