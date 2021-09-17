Punjab: Entrance Exam For 9th To 12th Classes Of Meritorious Schools On October 3

  • Home
The Punjab government will conduct the entrance examination of meritorious schools for Classes 9 to 12th on October 3.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 17, 2021 3:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Punjab government will conduct the entrance examination of meritorious schools for Classes 9 to 12th on October 3. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Students who are going to appear for the exams can check their roll number and examination centers on the official website of the Department of School Education, Punjab- ssapunjab.org.

"The Punjab Government has announced to conduct the entrance examination for the 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools on October 3, from 2.30 PM TO 4.30 PM. Roll Numbers of students and the list of examination centers will be uploaded on the website http://ssapunjab.org," the official tweet from the Government of Punjab read.

Students can visit the official website and click on the link 'Meritorious Admission 2020-21' and register themselves for the respective class. Students will be required to register first and then enter their registration number and password to proceed further.

The Punjab Government runs 10 meritorious schools at Talwara, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Mohali and Gurdaspur. These schools aim at providing free education to poor and meritorious students of the state.

