Punjab Engineering College Sets Up COVID-19 Emergency Fund For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock Punjab Engineering College Sets Up COVID-19 Emergency Fund

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has launched a COVID-19 emergency fund to protect college students who are facing financial difficulties through the pandemic. Director of PEC, Dheeraj Sanghi, has set up the first scholarship in the fund with a donation of 2 Lakh.

The Director also urged people to come forward and contribute to support students who are facing financial difficulty.

Dheeraj Sanghi, Director of PECC, said: “We all can work together to tide over the current difficult times. A small contribution from my side to help those PECC Chandigarh students whose parents have lost incomes due to COVID. Asking everyone to come forward and support to ensure that no student is left behind.”

Educational institutions across the country have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Ever since the lockdown to curb the COVID-19 infections was implemented in March, universities have resorted to non-traditional ways of teaching and conducting exams. These have also led to conversations about the inequality of access to online teaching as well as the students’ ability to pay fees during the lockdown.

Apart from academic concerns, universities have also had to deal with health-related issues. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), recently, organised testing camps for COVID-19 after a hostel was quarantined and students were asked to go home due to health concerns. Meanwhile, some universities such as Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya(RGPV) are planning to set up a COVID care centre in their campus.