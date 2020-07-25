Punjab Education Minister Felicitates Class 12 Topper From Sangrur District

Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla, today, felicitated Jashanpreet Kaur for 12th result

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, today, congratulated Jashanpreet Kaur, a student of Government Senior Secondary School in Bhawanigarh. Jashanpreet Kaur secured top rank in class 12 exam in Sangrur district. She scored 98.6 per cent marks in non-medical stream.

"Congratulated Jashanpreet Kaur, a student of Govt Senior Secondary School Bhawanigarh, who did us all proud by securing the top rank in Sangrur district by scoring 98.6 % in the Non- Medical stream. It gives me immense pleasure to see our girls shining and doing so well!" he tweeted.

Punjab Board announced class 12 result on July 1. This year 90.98 per cent students passed in class 12 exam. The pass percentage improved by 4.5 per cent this year.

"Out of the total 2,86,378 students who had appeared in the examinations before the COVID-19 outbreak, 2,60,547 students (90.98 per cent) passed the board examinations this year," State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said in an official release.

Students from government schools performed better in board exams again this year. The pass percentage of government schools was 94.32 per cent. The pass percentage for affiliated and associated schools was 91.84 per cent and 87.04 per cent respectively.

Punjab Board has also already released class 5, 8, and 10 results.