School Enrollment Increases By 1.5 Lakh In Punjab This Year

Punjab Government has set new standards for online education

Punjab School Education Department has set new standards for online education amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The school education department, for the first time, started the process of online admission and online education for the safety of students during the coronavirus crisis. Students from over 19,000 schools are being imparted education online now.

Apart from pre-primary, the school education department is imparting online education to more than 9 lakh primary school students and more than 14 lakh students from 6th to 12th standard.

The Punjab Education Department also reported an increase in government school enrollment by nearly 1.5 lakh this year. Students of private schools are also benefitting from the lectures being given on Doordarshan.

The school education department also undertook distribution of free books and uniforms among students.

Another milestone achieved by the state education department is conduct of first term (July) exams in online mode. The department held first term exam of class 6 to class 12 students in the online mode.

Students reacted to online tests enthusiastically and the teachers also assessed the students online by downloading various apps on their mobile phones.

The traditional forms of education have come to a standstill since March when a nation-wide lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several state board and central board exams had to be postponed or cancelled. With the new academic session getting delayed, states have had to resort to online resources like video meeting apps, messaging apps etc. to conduct classes.



