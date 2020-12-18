Image credit: Twitter @capt_amarinder Punjab Distributes 1.3 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students

Punjab Government has distributed smartphones to Class 12 students of government schools. The initiative to distribute mobile phones to students of Class 12 was introduced to facilitate seamless e-learning. Under the programme, smartphones were to be given to 1,75,443 Class 12 students. As many as 1,30,000 students of Class 12 government schools have already received the mobile phones.

Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, to announce the number of students who have received the smartphones till today. The minister said: “To facilitate seamless e-learning in our Govt Schools we had decided to give Smartphones to Class XII students. We will be giving mobile phones to all 1,75,443 Class XII students of which 1,30,000 have been covered till today.”

Captain Singh further added: “Will soon distribute the rest to students as well.”

On August 12, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted that the Punjab Government has initiated the first phase of distributing smartphones to Class 12 students. The smartphone being distributed under the scheme is a good functional phone, the Chief Minister said, adding that it will become a major tool for the education of the students. Earlier speaking on this occasion, Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said a sum of Rs 92 crore was being spent on procuring these smartphones.