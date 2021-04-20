Punjab To Distribute Over 2 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students

Punjab to distribute smartphones to Class 12 students

The Punjab government will be distributing smartphones to Class 12 students studying in government schools to help them with online classes. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has approved distribution of more than two Lakh smartphones among the Class 12 students. The announcement comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state increasing the chances of holding online classes for school students.

Chief Minister Amrinder Singh said that the state government will make all the efforts to improve the standard of education in the state.

He said, “I have approved the distribution of over 2 Lakh smartphones to all Class 12 students in government schools”.

“No effort will be spared to further improve the standard of education in the state”, he added.

Today we’ve decided to increase the salary of 42,000 Mid-Day Meal workers by Rs 500/month. Also approved the distribution of over 2 lakh smartphones to all Class XII students in Govt schools. No effort will be spared to further improve the standard of education in the State. pic.twitter.com/95ZgWUJZ2I — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 20, 2021

The government had earlier cancelled the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 exams along with the final exams for Classes 5 and 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases. PSEB Class 10 board exams were scheduled from May 4.

The PSEB Class 12 board exams scheduled to begin on April 20 have been postponed and new dates are yet to be announced.