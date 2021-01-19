Punjab Colleges, Universities To Reopen From January 21

The Punjab Government has decided to reopen all the higher educational institutes from January 21 onwards. All the government, aided and non-aided colleges including all the government and private universities will have to strictly abide by the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Punjab Government. In this regard, a detailed letter has been issued to all the universities and colleges by the Higher Education Department.

According to the guidelines, the educational institutions will conduct the classes in both offline and online mediums. However, the semester/annual exams will be held in offline mode only. “Students would be allowed to take classes as per their choice and no institute should compel the students to attend the classes physically,” read the official statement.

The government has also decided to reopen the hostels in the universities and colleges with all necessary safety measures. The hostel rooms will be allotted according to the size of the room keeping in view the required distance/safety of the students. “Final year students will get priority at the time of allotment,” the statement read adding that the mess/canteen in the educational institutions should be opened as per the instructions of the health department.

The spokesperson further said, “It’s mandatory for all the Universities and Colleges to ensure compliance with all the guidelines/instructions issued by the Punjab Government, Centre Government, and the Higher Education Department regarding COVID-19 in view of the safety of the students."