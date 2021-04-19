Punjab Coaching Centres To Remain Closed Till April 30

Punjab imposes night curfew; coaching centres to be closed

Punjab has announced new curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. It has announced to shut down coaching centres along with gyms, bars and cinema halls from 8 pm to 5 am as part of the state-wide night curfew. The curfew will continue till April 30.

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh said, "In view of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, stricter measures are a must. During a review meeting today with experts, have decided to impose night curfew throughout the State from 8 pm to 5 am Coaching institutes, Gyms, bars and cinemas to remain shut till April 30".

The Ludhiana District Magistrate had earlier ordered that IELTS and other coaching centres will remain closed for offline classes till April 30. Though, they will be allowed to conduct online classes.

"Keeping in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the district and to avoid gathering of students in all the centres, all IELTS or coaching centres working in the district shall remain closed for offline classes till April 30. However, they are allowed to hold online classes during this period".

Punjab Chief Minister had already postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

The state had announced that all students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to the next class without taking any examination.