Punjab CM Sets Up Committee To Work Out Exam Reforms, Review Higher Education Curriculum

Image credit: Shutterstock The committee will work under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University (representational)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday constituted a committee of Vice-Chancellors to work out examination reforms and review curriculums. Under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, the committee will submit its report in 60 days. The committee will also look into the introduction of new courses and digital education.

Underlining the need to keep up with global transformations in education, the Chief Minister tasked the committee with drafting a plan to bring the state’s education system at par with the world.

New and relevant courses should be identified to ensure that the students are in tune with the changes taking place in global education, the CM said, adding that new colleges in the state must start classes from the 2021-22 academic session.

The Chief Minister directed the Higher Education Secretary of the state to speed up the recruitment process for filling up 931 posts of assistant professors in government colleges.

Listing out important initiatives taken by the department, Higher Education Secretary VK Meena informed the Chief Minister that the online admission portal for all colleges affiliated to the three state universities – Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjabi University, Patiala and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar – from the session 2021-22, would help streamline the department’s functioning.

The meeting took note of the significant steps taken recently by the department, including sanction of Rs 100 Crore for GNDU, Amritsar, and Rs 50 Crore for Punjabi University, Patiala, for research, innovation quality improvement, and entrepreneurship purposes under the second phase of the Rashtriya Uchchttar Shiksha Abhiyan.