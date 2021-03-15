Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised

Punjab Board exams 2021-22: Class 10 exams will be from May 4 to May 24, earlier the exams were from April 9 to May 1. The Class 12 exams will be from April 20 to May 24, 2021, earlier the exams were from March 22.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 8:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

In PSEB 12th Result 2020, Government Schools Record The Highest Pass Percentage
Punjab Board Announces Class 12 Results, 90.98% Students Pass
Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared: Live Updates
Punjab Board Releases Class 12th Result, 90.98% Pass
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Today, Know How To Check
Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2020 Today At Pseb.ac.in
Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
New Delhi:

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on its official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 exams and Class 12 exams have been postponed. Class 10 exams will be from May 4 to May 24, earlier the exams were from April 9 to May 1. The Class 12 exams will be from April 20 to May 24, 2021, earlier the exams were from March 22.

The Punjab Board exams have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

PSEB Class 10 revised date sheet


Dates

Subjects

May 4, 2021

Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

May 5, 2021

Music Vocal

May 6, 2021

Music Tabla

May 7, 2021

English

May 10, 2021

Science

May 11, 2021

Mechanical Drawing & Arts/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical Education/ Pre-vocational Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Languages: Sanskrit/ French/ German/ Urdu/ Arabic (For Compartment)

May 12, 2021

Home Science, Music Singing

May 13, 2021

Groceries/ Automobiles/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing

May 15, 2021

Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

May 17, 2021

Social Science

May 18, 2021

Computer Science

May 19, 2021

Health and Physical Education


May 20, 2021

Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B


May 21, 2021

Welcome Life

May 24, 2021

Mathematics



PSEB Class 12 revised date sheet

Dates

Exams

April 20

Philosophy, Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design, Book Keeping and Accountancy, History and appreciation of arts, Accountancy

April 22

History, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Methods- II

April 23

Sanskrit (019), Business Organization and Management (029), Gurmat Sangeet (039), Psychology (044)

April 26

General English

April 27

Home Science

April 28

General Punjabi (002), Punjab History & Culture

April 29

Physical Education and Sports

April 30

Public Administration, Business Studies - II

May 1

Groceries, Automobiles (197), Health & Lifestyle (198), Security (200), Information Technology (199), Physical Education and Sports (201), Tour & Tourism (202), Agriculture (204), Apparel (206), Construction, Plumbing

May 3

Biology, Religion (035), Music- Instrumental (037), Rural Development & Environment (051), French (023), Arabic (020), German (024), Media Studies

May 4

Punjabi Elective (004), Hindi Elective (005), English Elective (006), Urdu

May 5

Environmental Education

May 6

Computer Application

May 7

Dance (040), Defence Studies (043), Agriculture

May 10

Political Science (031), Physics

May 11

Welcome Life

May 12

Computer Science

May 13

National Cadet Corps

May 15

Mathematics

May 17

Geography

May 18

Music- Tabla (038), Fundamentals of E-Business

May 19

Music Vocal

May 21

Economics

May 24

Sociology

Click here for more Education News
PSEB pseb board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET Law Process Delayed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
MHT CET Law Process Delayed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
1,205 Ashram Schools Funded For Quality Education Of ST Children: Official
1,205 Ashram Schools Funded For Quality Education Of ST Children: Official
Primary, Middle Schools Resume Physical Classes In Kashmir
Primary, Middle Schools Resume Physical Classes In Kashmir
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute Extends Registration Deadline For Scholarships
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute Extends Registration Deadline For Scholarships
Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021
Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................