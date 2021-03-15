Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on its official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 exams and Class 12 exams have been postponed. Class 10 exams will be from May 4 to May 24, earlier the exams were from April 9 to May 1. The Class 12 exams will be from April 20 to May 24, 2021, earlier the exams were from March 22.
The Punjab Board exams have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
PSEB Class 10 revised date sheet
Dates
Subjects
May 4, 2021
Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
May 5, 2021
Music Vocal
May 6, 2021
Music Tabla
May 7, 2021
English
May 10, 2021
Science
May 11, 2021
Mechanical Drawing & Arts/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical Education/ Pre-vocational Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Languages: Sanskrit/ French/ German/ Urdu/ Arabic (For Compartment)
May 12, 2021
Home Science, Music Singing
May 13, 2021
Groceries/ Automobiles/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing
May 15, 2021
Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
May 17, 2021
Social Science
May 18, 2021
Computer Science
May 19, 2021
Health and Physical Education
May 20, 2021
Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B
May 21, 2021
Welcome Life
May 24, 2021
Mathematics
PSEB Class 12 revised date sheet
Dates
Exams
April 20
Philosophy, Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design, Book Keeping and Accountancy, History and appreciation of arts, Accountancy
April 22
History, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Methods- II
April 23
Sanskrit (019), Business Organization and Management (029), Gurmat Sangeet (039), Psychology (044)
April 26
General English
April 27
Home Science
April 28
General Punjabi (002), Punjab History & Culture
April 29
Physical Education and Sports
April 30
Public Administration, Business Studies - II
May 1
Groceries, Automobiles (197), Health & Lifestyle (198), Security (200), Information Technology (199), Physical Education and Sports (201), Tour & Tourism (202), Agriculture (204), Apparel (206), Construction, Plumbing
May 3
Biology, Religion (035), Music- Instrumental (037), Rural Development & Environment (051), French (023), Arabic (020), German (024), Media Studies
May 4
Punjabi Elective (004), Hindi Elective (005), English Elective (006), Urdu
May 5
Environmental Education
May 6
Computer Application
May 7
Dance (040), Defence Studies (043), Agriculture
May 10
Political Science (031), Physics
May 11
Welcome Life
May 12
Computer Science
May 13
National Cadet Corps
May 15
Mathematics
May 17
Geography
May 18
Music- Tabla (038), Fundamentals of E-Business
May 19
Music Vocal
May 21
Economics
May 24
Sociology