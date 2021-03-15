Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on its official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10 exams and Class 12 exams have been postponed. Class 10 exams will be from May 4 to May 24, earlier the exams were from April 9 to May 1. The Class 12 exams will be from April 20 to May 24, 2021, earlier the exams were from March 22.

The Punjab Board exams have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

PSEB Class 10 revised date sheet





Dates Subjects May 4, 2021 Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A May 5, 2021 Music Vocal May 6, 2021 Music Tabla May 7, 2021 English May 10, 2021 Science May 11, 2021 Mechanical Drawing & Arts/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical Education/ Pre-vocational Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Languages: Sanskrit/ French/ German/ Urdu/ Arabic (For Compartment) May 12, 2021 Home Science, Music Singing May 13, 2021 Groceries/ Automobiles/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing May 15, 2021 Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) May 17, 2021 Social Science May 18, 2021 Computer Science May 19, 2021 Health and Physical Education

May 20, 2021 Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

May 21, 2021 Welcome Life May 24, 2021 Mathematics









PSEB Class 12 revised date sheet