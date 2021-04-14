Punjab Chief Minister Writes To Centre To Postpone Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

Punjab Chief Minister requests to postpone exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has requested the Central government to postpone the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled to begin on May 4. He has said that due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the upcoming board exams for the secondary and senior secondary students must be postponed.

He has written a letter to the government requesting the postponement of exams. Joining the other state ministers calling for the postponement or cancellation of board exams, he has sent an official request to the government for the same.

He said that, “Have written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ seeking postponement of CBSE and ICSE Board examinations in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. Request the Government of India for an early decision in this regard”.

Have written to Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank seeking postponement of CBSE and ICSE Board examinations in view of the surge of #Covid19 cases in the country. Request the Government of India for an early decision in this regard. pic.twitter.com/qOShz1hjN3 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 14, 2021

He further said that “State government is receiving requests from various quarters seeking postponement of Board exams by state board as well as ICSE and CBSE”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also holding a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Secretary and other important officials today to discuss the issue of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Classes 10 and 12 students.