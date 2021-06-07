Punjab Chief Minister Orders Priority Vaccination For Students Going Abroad

Punjab Chief Minister announces prioritised vaccination for students going abroad for studies

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered for prioritised vaccination for students wanting to go abroad for studies from Punjab. At a high-level virtual Covid review meeting, the Chief Minister has directed the Health and Medical Education Departments to allow districts to use up to 10 per cent of the doses for 18-45 group for priority categories other than those approved at the state level. Besides students seeking to go abroad, caregivers of elderly persons and other urgent priority groups may be included in this list, he added.

Punjab had initially prioritised construction labours, co-morbid individuals and families of healthcare workers in the 18-45 age group. As per reports, the state has already vaccinated over 4.3 lakh individuals in these categories.

Captain Amarinder also asked the concerned departments to proactively vaccinate all persons in the categories already prioritised by the state government in this age group, based on vaccine availability, an official statement said. This, the Chief Minister said, was essential to keep the risk of spread low as the restrictions are eased in the state.

The Chief Minister’s office took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced that students wanting to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the vaccination process for the 18-45 group.”