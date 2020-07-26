  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cash Prize For Class 12 Students Who Scored Above 98%

Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cash Prize For Class 12 Students Who Scored Above 98%

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each for Punjab Board meritorious students who have scored above 98 per cent marks class 12 exams.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Education Minister Felicitates Class 12 Topper From Sangrur District
Punjab Board Begins Rechecking, Re-Evaluation Application For Class 12 Exam
Punjab Schools Not To Charge Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee This Year
Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Result 2020 Expected Next Month
New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched In Palamu, Jharkhand
Parents, Not Students, To Submit Class 10 Scrutiny Application In Bengal
Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cash Prize For Class 12 Students Who Scored Above 98%
Punjab CM has announced cash prize for class 12 students who scored above 98% (file photo)
New Delhi:

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each for Punjab Board meritorious students who have scored above 98 per cent marks class 12 exams. The Chief Minister made the announcement during his weekly interaction session '#AskCaptain' on social media.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each will be given to 335 students who scored above 98 per cent marks in Punjab Board class 12 exams.

He also appreciated the hard work of government school teachers in achieving an 'unprecedented pass percentage of 94.32'.

Punjab Board class 12 results were announced on July 21. This year 90.98 per cent students passed in class 12 exam. The pass percentage improved by 4.5 per cent this year.

In a separate tweet, the CM said that the state government has recruited efficient teachers and ensured proper attendance while upgrading government schools to smart schools resulting in excellent result recorded by government schools in board exams.

During the session, the Chief Minister also clarified the matter regarding open school students. He said that the regular students were passed based on their internal assessment but this could not be done for students of open schooling. For now, open school students will be given provisional admission but they will have to appear for the exam in future.

Punjab CM also announced that state government schools will not charge admission fee, re-admission fee and tuition fee from students this year.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Board of Secondary Education 10th Examination Punjab Board of Secondary Education 12th Examination PSEB 12th Result Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh PSEB 10th results pseb board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020: Apply Under ECA Category In Delhi University From August 1, Details Here
DU Admission 2020: Apply Under ECA Category In Delhi University From August 1, Details Here
Punjab Schools Not To Charge Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee This Year
Punjab Schools Not To Charge Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee This Year
Undergraduate Exams Of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Deferred
Undergraduate Exams Of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Deferred
GATE 2021 Dates Announced: Two New Subjects Introduced; Eligibility Criteria Relaxed
GATE 2021 Dates Announced: Two New Subjects Introduced; Eligibility Criteria Relaxed
Gauhati University Law Admission 2020: Online Application From July 29
Gauhati University Law Admission 2020: Online Application From July 29
.......................... Advertisement ..........................