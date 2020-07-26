Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cash Prize For Class 12 Students Who Scored Above 98%

Punjab CM has announced cash prize for class 12 students who scored above 98% (file photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each for Punjab Board meritorious students who have scored above 98 per cent marks class 12 exams. The Chief Minister made the announcement during his weekly interaction session '#AskCaptain' on social media.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each will be given to 335 students who scored above 98 per cent marks in Punjab Board class 12 exams.

CM @capt_amarinder Singh announced a cash prize of Rs. 5,100 each for 335 students who scored above 98% in PSEB Class 12th exams and also appreciated the hard work of teachers in achieving an unprecedented pass percentage of 94.32 in Govt Schools. pic.twitter.com/PsEogxwITV — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) July 25, 2020

He also appreciated the hard work of government school teachers in achieving an 'unprecedented pass percentage of 94.32'.

Punjab Board class 12 results were announced on July 21. This year 90.98 per cent students passed in class 12 exam. The pass percentage improved by 4.5 per cent this year.

In a separate tweet, the CM said that the state government has recruited efficient teachers and ensured proper attendance while upgrading government schools to smart schools resulting in excellent result recorded by government schools in board exams.

In #AskCaptain, CM @capt_amarinder explained that the regular students were passed based on their internal assessment while the same could not be done for students of open schooling. For now they will be give provisional admission, but will have to give the exam in the future. pic.twitter.com/kYZgfxJWAu — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) July 25, 2020

During the session, the Chief Minister also clarified the matter regarding open school students. He said that the regular students were passed based on their internal assessment but this could not be done for students of open schooling. For now, open school students will be given provisional admission but they will have to appear for the exam in future.

Punjab CM also announced that state government schools will not charge admission fee, re-admission fee and tuition fee from students this year.