  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cancellation Of College And University Exams

Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cancellation Of College And University Exams

Universities and colleges are in the process of working out the modalities for implementing the decision which will be announced in the next few weeks, the Chief Minister said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 4, 2020 10:12 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

JAC Class 11th Result 2020: 95.61% Girls Qualified And Bokaro Has The Highest Pass Percentage
JAC Class 11 Result 2020 Announced: 95.53% Pass Jharkhand Board Exam
JEE Main 2020 Application Form Correction Window Opens
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result: Assessment Scheme In Detail
UPSEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held In September
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: 15 Students Top With 100% Marks
Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cancellation Of College And University Exams
Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cancellation Of College And University Exam
Chandigarh:

University and college examinations in Punjab have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday. The students will be promoted on the basis of their previous years' results and will also have an option to take the exams later, Singh announced in his weekly 'AskCaptain' Facebook live. However, the online exams being conducted by some universities will continue uninterrupted.

Universities and colleges are in the process of working out the modalities for implementing the decision which will be announced in the next few weeks, the Chief Minister said. Mr Singh urged all students to continue with their studies in right earnest despite the cancellation of the examinations. "You have to continue to work for your future," he told the students.

Responding to the CM's announcement, the Punjab University (PU) here said it is waiting for the UGC guidelines. In a statement, PU's dean of university instructions R K Singla informed that the university has noted the announcement made by the Punjab CM regarding the cancellation of university and college exams.

"However, the university which has been preparing for exams and admission related activities since long, is awaiting guidelines from UGC," it said.

Meanwhile, the CM has announced increase in the number of attempts for ex-servicemen appearing for the Punjab Civil Services examination. Scheduled Caste candidates will continue to get unlimited chances, as per the existing system, while the General Category ex-servicemen will now get six attempts, instead of the earlier four. For the Backward Classes category of ex-servicemen, the number of attempts has been increased to nine, the Chief Minister said. Singh said he had received several petitions from ex-servicemen to be put at par with the overall General Category aspirants.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab University Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Punjab Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: No Written Exam For Final Year Semester In Visva Bharati University
COVID-19: No Written Exam For Final Year Semester In Visva Bharati University
CBSE Result: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate
CBSE Result: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate
JAC Class 11th Result 2020: 95.61% Girls Qualified And Bokaro Has The Highest Pass Percentage
JAC Class 11th Result 2020: 95.61% Girls Qualified And Bokaro Has The Highest Pass Percentage
JAC Class 11 Result 2020 Announced: 95.53% Pass Jharkhand Board Exam
JAC Class 11 Result 2020 Announced: 95.53% Pass Jharkhand Board Exam
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Extends Application Deadline
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Extends Application Deadline
.......................... Advertisement ..........................