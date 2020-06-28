Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Postpones End-Semester Exams Till July 15

End-Semester Exams In Punjab Postponed Till July 15

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the postponement of exams for the exit classes or end semester exams in all the universities of the state till July 15. The decision to postpone the exams has been taken as a response to concerns raised by the students and parents on the conduct of examinations amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The minister, however, said that the final decision will depend on the University Grants Commission, or UGC’s, new directions or guidelines.

A social media post of the minister said: “Have announced postponement of exams for the exit classes in all Universities & Colleges till 15th July in view of COVID-19.”

The Chief Minister further added the postponement of end semester exams of Punjab University and its affiliated institutes till July 15 will also give all the stakeholders, especially the universities, time to adapt and align to the new guidelines that will come from UGC. The Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', has asked UGC to "revisit" the guidelines it had issued on exams, admissions and the academic calendar in May.

The decision regarding academic activities, especially conduct of examinations, their mode and schedule, are still awaited from UGC. The Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also said since all the universities and colleges in Punjab are affiliated to the commission, any decision on the exams can only be taken by the statutory body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Earlier on June 13, the minister said that a decision on conducting examinations in universities and colleges will be taken after June 30, in line with fresh guidelines expected from the centre.