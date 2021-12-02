  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For Government College Students

Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For Government College Students

Students scoring above 60 per cent but below 70 per cent marks will be given a concession equivalent to 70 per cent of the university fee, the government said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 3:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 75 Lakh Post Card Campaign For Students Commences From Today
Delhi Vs Punjab Spat On Primary Education: Manish Sisodia Visits Schools In Punjab Chief Minister's Home Turf
West Bengal Asks Schools To Provide Cooked Mid-Day Meals To Junior Classes
Smartphones, Tablets To Be Distributed Among Students From Second Week Of December: Uttar Pradesh Government
Integration Of AYUSH Knowledge Into School Curriculum: Government Says Syllabus Outline Drafted
Amid Omicron Threat, Pune Schools Reopening Postponed Till December 15
Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For Government College Students
Punjab cabinet approves scholarship for students in Government college
Chandigarh:

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of the Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme for higher education. The scheme will help bright students from financially poor backgrounds, particularly those belonging to the general category, besides boosting the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, according to a government statement.

The scheme means an annual financial implication of Rs 36.05 crore, it said. The scholarships will be applicable only to government college students and the scholarship amount shall correspond to the concession in terms of percentage of fee charged by universities.

Students scoring above 60 per cent but below 70 per cent marks will be given a concession equivalent to 70 per cent of the university fee, the government said.

Likewise, students scoring between 70 to 80 per cent and between 80 to 90 per cent marks will be given a concession of 80 and 90 per cent in fee respectively. Students with above 90 per cent marks will avail free education, the government said.

The scheme cannot be availed fully in tandem with any other scholarship. However, in cases where students receive a scholarship from any other scheme of the state or central government but the concession under the new scheme is higher, only the difference amount between the two scholarships will be paid, it said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the proposal to upgrade Gharuan (SAS Nagar), Rajasansi (Amritsar) and Dorangla (Gurdaspur) as sub-tehsils.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

Click here for more Education News
Government scholarship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Delhi Schools Closed Again Due To Air Pollution: Environment Minister
Delhi Schools Closed Again Due To Air Pollution: Environment Minister
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, NCERT Based'; Answer Key To Be Released Soon
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, NCERT Based'; Answer Key To Be Released Soon
ICMAI CMA Admit Card Out For December Exams; Direct Link Here
ICMAI CMA Admit Card Out For December Exams; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................