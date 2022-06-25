Punjab Board To Declare 10th Result By June 28, PSEB 12th Result 2022 By June 30

  • Home
PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2022: As per the schedule, the Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be declared by Tuesday, June 28, whereas, the PSEB 12th result 2022 will be declared by Thursday, June 30, a PSEB official told Careers360.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 25, 2022 1:37 pm IST

Check details on PSEB 10th, 12th results 2022

PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 date. As per the schedule, the Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be declared by Tuesday, June 28, whereas, the PSEB 12th result 2022 will be declared by Thursday, June 30, a PSEB official told Careers360. "Initially, both the results were scheduled to be announced on Friday, June 24, but due to some technical snag, we have decided to announce results next week," the official said.

ALSO READ | Telangana Board To Announce TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Next Week

When announced, the Punjab Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be available on the official website-- pseb.ac.in. Apart from this, the PSEB results will also be available at punjab.indiaresults.com, and results.nic.in. To access the Punjab Board result 2022, students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth.

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites

  • pseb.ac.in
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
  • results.nic.in

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
  2. Click on the "PSEB 10th, 12th Result link"
  3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  4. The PSEB result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
