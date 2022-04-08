  • Home
Punjab Board Revises PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet; Check New Update

Previously, PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam was scheduled to be held from April 22, 2022. Now, according to the new date sheet, the examination will begin from April 24, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 5:02 pm IST
New Delhi:

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for Class 12, term 2 examination. The candidates can check the revised date on PSEB’s official website- pseb.ac.in. Previously, PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam was scheduled to be held from April 22, 2022. Now, according to the new date sheet, the examination will begin from April 24, 2022. While the starting day of PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam has been revised, the last day of the exam i.e. May 23 remains the same.

As per the revised schedule, PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam begins on April 24, 2022 with the subject Home Science. The exam will conclude with the papers Economics and General Foundation Course on May 23, 2022.

The PSEB term 2 examination from Class 12 contains short and long answer type questions, unlike Term 1. The board has already released the syllabus and structure of the question paper for the term 2 exams on the official website.

PSEB Revised Datesheet Term 2 Class 12: Direct Link

Here’s the revised date sheet for PSEB Class 12 term 2 examination:

Exam Date

Subject Name

April 24, 2022

Home Science

April 25, 2022

Vocal Music

April 26, 2022

Accountancy and Book Keeping

April 27, 2022

Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology

April 28, 2022

Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects

April 29, 2022

Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

April 30, 2022

Music (Tabla)

May 2, 2022

Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies

May 4, 2022

Geography

May 5, 2022

Sociology

May 6, 2022

General English

May 7, 2022

Physical Education and Sports

May 9, 2022

History, Chemistry

May 10, 2022

General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

May 11, 2022

Environmental Education

May 12, 2022

Computer Applications

May 13, 2022

Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music


May 16, 2022

Physics, Political Science

May 17, 2022

Public Administration, Business Studies – II

May 18, 2022

NCC

May 19, 2022

Computer Science

May 20, 2022

Life Sciences

May 21, 2022

Mathematics

May 23, 2022

Economics, General Foundation Course


