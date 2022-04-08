Punjab Board Revises PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet; Check New Update

PSEB Class 12 date sheet is revised

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for Class 12, term 2 examination. The candidates can check the revised date on PSEB’s official website- pseb.ac.in. Previously, PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam was scheduled to be held from April 22, 2022. Now, according to the new date sheet, the examination will begin from April 24, 2022. While the starting day of PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam has been revised, the last day of the exam i.e. May 23 remains the same.

As per the revised schedule, PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam begins on April 24, 2022 with the subject Home Science. The exam will conclude with the papers Economics and General Foundation Course on May 23, 2022.

The PSEB term 2 examination from Class 12 contains short and long answer type questions, unlike Term 1. The board has already released the syllabus and structure of the question paper for the term 2 exams on the official website.

PSEB Revised Datesheet Term 2 Class 12: Direct Link

Here’s the revised date sheet for PSEB Class 12 term 2 examination:

Exam Date Subject Name April 24, 2022 Home Science April 25, 2022 Vocal Music April 26, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping April 27, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology April 28, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects April 29, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu April 30, 2022 Music (Tabla) May 2, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies May 4, 2022 Geography May 5, 2022 Sociology May 6, 2022 General English May 7, 2022 Physical Education and Sports May 9, 2022 History, Chemistry May 10, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture May 11, 2022 Environmental Education May 12, 2022 Computer Applications May 13, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music

May 16, 2022 Physics, Political Science May 17, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies – II May 18, 2022 NCC May 19, 2022 Computer Science May 20, 2022 Life Sciences May 21, 2022 Mathematics May 23, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course



