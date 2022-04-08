Punjab Board Revises PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet; Check New Update
Previously, PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam was scheduled to be held from April 22, 2022. Now, according to the new date sheet, the examination will begin from April 24, 2022.
PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for Class 12, term 2 examination. The candidates can check the revised date on PSEB’s official website- pseb.ac.in. Previously, PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam was scheduled to be held from April 22, 2022. Now, according to the new date sheet, the examination will begin from April 24, 2022. While the starting day of PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam has been revised, the last day of the exam i.e. May 23 remains the same.
As per the revised schedule, PSEB Class 12 term 2 exam begins on April 24, 2022 with the subject Home Science. The exam will conclude with the papers Economics and General Foundation Course on May 23, 2022.
The PSEB term 2 examination from Class 12 contains short and long answer type questions, unlike Term 1. The board has already released the syllabus and structure of the question paper for the term 2 exams on the official website.
PSEB Revised Datesheet Term 2 Class 12: Direct Link
Here’s the revised date sheet for PSEB Class 12 term 2 examination:
Exam Date
Subject Name
April 24, 2022
Home Science
April 25, 2022
Vocal Music
April 26, 2022
Accountancy and Book Keeping
April 27, 2022
Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology
April 28, 2022
Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects
April 29, 2022
Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
April 30, 2022
Music (Tabla)
May 2, 2022
Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies
May 4, 2022
Geography
May 5, 2022
Sociology
May 6, 2022
General English
May 7, 2022
Physical Education and Sports
May 9, 2022
History, Chemistry
May 10, 2022
General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
May 11, 2022
Environmental Education
May 12, 2022
Computer Applications
May 13, 2022
Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music
May 16, 2022
Physics, Political Science
May 17, 2022
Public Administration, Business Studies – II
May 18, 2022
NCC
May 19, 2022
Computer Science
May 20, 2022
Life Sciences
May 21, 2022
Mathematics
May 23, 2022
Economics, General Foundation Course