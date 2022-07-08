Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details

PSEB revises marking scheme for Classes 9 to 12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the marking scheme for some subjects of Classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2022-23. According to Punjab Board, the distribution of marks in Health and Physical Education subject for Class 9 and Class 10 has been revised to 50 marks for written exams, 40 marks for practical examination, and 10 marks for internal assessment.

Earlier, it was 20 marks for written examination, 70 marks for practical examination and 10 marks for internal assessment.

Similarly, marks for Physical Education and Sports subjects of Class 11 and Class 12, which were earlier fixed at 20 marks for written test, 70 marks for practical exams and 10 marks for internal assessment, have also been revised to 50 marks for written examination, and 40 marks for practicals and 10 marks for internal assessment.

Meanwhile, the board has also announced the application dates for PSEB 10th term 2 result 2022 rechecking or revaluation. The PSEB rechecking forms for Class 10 term 2 result will be available from July 11 on the official website-- pseb.ac.in. Candidates can apply for PSEB Class 10 re-checking and re-evaluation till July 20.