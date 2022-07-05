Punjab Board Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check PSEB 10th Result

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Matric (Class 10) term 2 result 2022 at 12:15 pm today, July 5. This year, around 3.25 lakh students appeared in Punjab Board 10th exams. While the PSEB 10th result 2022 will be announced today, the websites– pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com will host the results of 10th PSEB term 2 from July 6 afternoon. PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

Once available, the students can check their PSEB Punjab 10th result 2022 by using their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. PSEB term 2 result will appear on the screen. Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Websites

pseb.ac.in

Indiaresults.com

The candidates can also check their subject-wise score via SMS. To check PSEB Class 10 results via SMS, students need to type PB10(roll number) and send to 5676750.

The Punjab Board conducted the PSEB Class 10 exams in two terms. This year, the board had divided the syllabus in the ratio of 50:50 for term 1 and term 2. The term 2 exam of PSEB was held between April 29 and May 19.

The final result of PSEB 10th exam will be published on the basis of the average of the acquired scores in both the terms.

