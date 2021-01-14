Punjab Board Releases PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10, 12 Exam Dates

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the primary and middle and matriculation and senior secondary exam dates. As per the PSEB primary and middle exam dates, Class 5 exams will be held from March 16 to March 24, PSEB Class 8 exams between march 22 and April 7. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams, according to the PSEB matriculation and senior secondary exam dates, are scheduled from April 9 and March 22 respectively. The PSEB 2021 exams will be held at designated centres across the state following COVID-19 protocols.

The students appearing for the PSEB exams can check the detailed Punjab board exam date sheets on the official website of the board -- pseb.ac.in/latest-news. The date sheet of PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10 and PSEB Class 12 includes the subject-wise examination dates, the timings of exams and exam-related information. The board has also released the dates of practical exams.

PSEB Classes 5, 8 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link

PSEB Classes 10, 12 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link

Soon after the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the CBSE Boards examination dates during a live session held on December 31, 2020, several state boards including Assam, Himachal Pradesh have declared their upcoming board exam dates.

As per the CBSE 2021 board exam dates, the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be held between May 4, 2021, and June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin from March 1, 2021.