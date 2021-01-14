  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board Releases PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10, 12 Exam Dates

Punjab Board Releases PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10, 12 Exam Dates

PSEB Exam 2021 Dates: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 exams date sheets.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 7:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Punjab PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Registration Dates Announced
Punjab Board Releases Classes 10, 12 Compartment Exam Admit Cards At Pseb.ac.in
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Link Is Now Live; Direct Link Here
JEE Main 2021: Why Not To Register Online On The Last Date
Karnataka Releases KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link
'Reconsider, We Are Fighting With Bird Flu, COVID-19', Say Delhi Students On School Reopening
Punjab Board Releases PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10, 12 Exam Dates
Punjab Board Releases PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10, 12 Exam Dates
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the primary and middle and matriculation and senior secondary exam dates. As per the PSEB primary and middle exam dates, Class 5 exams will be held from March 16 to March 24, PSEB Class 8 exams between march 22 and April 7. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams, according to the PSEB matriculation and senior secondary exam dates, are scheduled from April 9 and March 22 respectively. The PSEB 2021 exams will be held at designated centres across the state following COVID-19 protocols.

The students appearing for the PSEB exams can check the detailed Punjab board exam date sheets on the official website of the board -- pseb.ac.in/latest-news. The date sheet of PSEB Classes 5, 8, 10 and PSEB Class 12 includes the subject-wise examination dates, the timings of exams and exam-related information. The board has also released the dates of practical exams.

PSEB Classes 5, 8 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link
PSEB Classes 10, 12 Datesheet 2021 -- Direct Link

Soon after the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the CBSE Boards examination dates during a live session held on December 31, 2020, several state boards including Assam, Himachal Pradesh have declared their upcoming board exam dates.

Also Read Board Exam Dates, Reopening Schools, COVID Guidelines: How States Are Getting Ready

As per the CBSE 2021 board exam dates, the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be held between May 4, 2021, and June 10, 2021. The practical examinations will begin from March 1, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab School Education Board pseb board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Link Is Now Live; Direct Link Here
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Link Is Now Live; Direct Link Here
Education Minister To Address Kendriya Vidyalaya Students On January 18
Education Minister To Address Kendriya Vidyalaya Students On January 18
Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Chemistry Research Grant
Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of Chemistry Research Grant
Uttarakhand: Schools Can Collect Fees From Class 10, 12 Students
Uttarakhand: Schools Can Collect Fees From Class 10, 12 Students
JEE Main 2021: Why Not To Register Online On The Last Date
JEE Main 2021: Why Not To Register Online On The Last Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................