Punjab Board Releases PSEB Class 5, 8 Term 1 Re-Exam Date Sheet

PSEB Board term 1 re-exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 will begin on March 5.

PSEB Class 5, 8, Re-Exam Dates: The Punjab Board of Secondary Education (PSEB) has released the term 1 re-examination date sheets for Class 5 and Class 8 board exams 2021-22. As per the schedule, the PSEB Board term 1 re-exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 are scheduled to be conducted between March 5 and 8, 2022. Students can check the Punjab Board Class 5 and Class 8 time tables on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

The re-examination of PSEB term 1 will be held following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Center and state government. The exam duration is three hours for the Class 5 and 8 board exams 2022.

It must be noted that the board has divided the academic year into two terms, with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The PSEB board exam results will be declared according to the average of both terms.

The PSEB Term 1 exams were held for the main subjects only and were scheduled to be conducted for multiple choice questions (MCQs). PSEB Term 2, which will be the final exams, will be held for short and long-answer type questions.