PSEB Releases Classes 10, 12 Compartment Admit Cards At Pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board Releases Classes 10, 12 Compartment Exam Admit Cards At Pseb.ac.in

PSEB Admit Card 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the compartment exam admit cards of Class 10 and Class 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 12:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 PSEB 2020 admit cards for the compartment exams. Candidates who have applied for the compartment or additional exams can download the PSEB admit cards from the official website -- pseb.ac.in. Students who were unsatisfied with the PSEB Class 10 and PSEB Class 12 results were able to apply for the compartment exams.

PSEB will conduct the compartment or additional exams at designated PSEB exam centres across the state. The PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 compartment admit card has mention of details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres.

PSEB 2020 Compartment Exam Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Spet 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials in the designated fields

Step 3: Submit and download the PSEB 2020 compartment exam admit cards

This year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Punjab Government had cancelled a few papers of Class 12 exams. Students were allotted marks on the cancelled subjects on the basis of marks secured on the best-performing subjects. Class 10 PSEB students were also promoted this year on the basis of marks obtained in pre-board exams. The Punjab Board declared the Class 10 results on May 30. Students who wanted to improve their marks can now appear for the PSEB compartment exams.

