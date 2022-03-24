  • Home
Punjab Board Release PSEB Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheets

According to PSEB datesheet 2022, the Punjab board Class 10 term 2 exam will be held from April 29 to May 19 and the Class 12 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 22 and May 23.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 5:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets. The board which is holding a two-term exam on the lines of CBSE and CISCE, will conduct the term 2 exams in April. According to PSEB datesheet 2022, the Punjab board Class 10 term 2 exam will be held from April 29 to May 19 and the Class 12 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 22 and May 23.

The PSEB Term 2 exams will be held for short and long answer-type questions, unlike Term 1. The board has already released the syllabus and structure of question paper for the Term 2 exams for the students of Class 5, 8, 10 and 12.

PSEB Datesheet 2022 Term 2 Class 10: Direct Link

PSEB Datesheet Term 2 Class 12: Direct Link

PSEB Class 10 Time Table 2022

Tentative Exams Dates

Subjects

April 29, 2022

Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

April 30, 2022

Music Vadan

May 2, 2022

English

May 4, 2022

Science

May 5, 2022

Music Tabla

May 6, 2022

Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

May 7, 2022

Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical EducationPre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Arabic (For re-appear)/ French/ German

May 9, 2022

Social Science

May 10, 2022

Music (Gayan)

May 11, 2022

Computer Science

May 12, 2022

Home Science

May 13, 2022

Welcome Life

May 16, 2022

Mathematics

May 17, 2022

NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing

May 18, 2022

Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

May 19, 2022

Health and Physical Education

PSEB 12th Date Sheet Term 2 2022

Expected Exam Date

Subject Name

April 22, 2022

Home Science

April 25, 2022

Music Vocal

April 26, 2022

Philosophy (041), Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design (047), Bookkeeping and Accountancy, History and Appreciation of Art, Accountancy-II

April 27, 2022

Sanskrit, Business Organization and Management, Gurmat Sangeet, Psychology

April 28, 2022

NSQF Subjects- Groceries, Automobiles, Healthcare, Information Technology, Security, Health and Lifestyle, Tour and Tourism, Physical Education and Sports, Agriculture, Apparel, Construction, Plumbing

April 29, 2022

Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

April 30, 2022

Music - Tabla, Fundamentals of E-Business

May 2, 2022

Dance, Defense Studies, Agriculture

May 4, 2022

Geography

May 5, 2022

Sociology

May 6, 2022

General English

May 7, 2022

Economics

May 9, 2022

History, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Methods- II

May 10, 2022

General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

May 11, 2022

Environmental Education

May 12, 2022

Computer Application

May 13, 2022

Religion, Music- Instrumental, Arabic, French, German, Rural Development and Environment, Media Studies, Biology

May 16, 2022

Political Science, Physics

May 17, 2022

Welcome Life

May 18, 2022

National Cadet Corps

May 19, 2022

Computer Science

May 20, 2022

Public Administration, Business Studies - II

May 21, 2022

Mathematics

May 23, 2022

Physical Education and Sports

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Board of Secondary Education 12th Examination pseb board exam

