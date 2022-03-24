Punjab Board Release PSEB Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheets
According to PSEB datesheet 2022, the Punjab board Class 10 term 2 exam will be held from April 29 to May 19 and the Class 12 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 22 and May 23.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets. The board which is holding a two-term exam on the lines of CBSE and CISCE, will conduct the term 2 exams in April. According to PSEB datesheet 2022, the Punjab board Class 10 term 2 exam will be held from April 29 to May 19 and the Class 12 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 22 and May 23.
Recommended: PSEB Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free!
Recommended: Tips to Prepare better for Class 12th Board Exams. Click Here
Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!
Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Punjab- Check list here
The PSEB Term 2 exams will be held for short and long answer-type questions, unlike Term 1. The board has already released the syllabus and structure of question paper for the Term 2 exams for the students of Class 5, 8, 10 and 12.
PSEB Datesheet 2022 Term 2 Class 10: Direct Link
PSEB Datesheet Term 2 Class 12: Direct Link
PSEB Class 10 Time Table 2022
Tentative Exams Dates
Subjects
April 29, 2022
Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
April 30, 2022
Music Vadan
May 2, 2022
English
May 4, 2022
Science
May 5, 2022
Music Tabla
May 6, 2022
Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B
May 7, 2022
Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical EducationPre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Arabic (For re-appear)/ French/ German
May 9, 2022
Social Science
May 10, 2022
Music (Gayan)
May 11, 2022
Computer Science
May 12, 2022
Home Science
May 13, 2022
Welcome Life
May 16, 2022
Mathematics
May 17, 2022
NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing
May 18, 2022
Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
May 19, 2022
Health and Physical Education
PSEB 12th Date Sheet Term 2 2022
Expected Exam Date
Subject Name
April 22, 2022
Home Science
April 25, 2022
Music Vocal
April 26, 2022
Philosophy (041), Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design (047), Bookkeeping and Accountancy, History and Appreciation of Art, Accountancy-II
April 27, 2022
Sanskrit, Business Organization and Management, Gurmat Sangeet, Psychology
April 28, 2022
NSQF Subjects- Groceries, Automobiles, Healthcare, Information Technology, Security, Health and Lifestyle, Tour and Tourism, Physical Education and Sports, Agriculture, Apparel, Construction, Plumbing
April 29, 2022
Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
April 30, 2022
Music - Tabla, Fundamentals of E-Business
May 2, 2022
Dance, Defense Studies, Agriculture
May 4, 2022
Geography
May 5, 2022
Sociology
May 6, 2022
General English
May 7, 2022
Economics
May 9, 2022
History, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Methods- II
May 10, 2022
General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
May 11, 2022
Environmental Education
May 12, 2022
Computer Application
May 13, 2022
Religion, Music- Instrumental, Arabic, French, German, Rural Development and Environment, Media Studies, Biology
May 16, 2022
Political Science, Physics
May 17, 2022
Welcome Life
May 18, 2022
National Cadet Corps
May 19, 2022
Computer Science
May 20, 2022
Public Administration, Business Studies - II
May 21, 2022
Mathematics
May 23, 2022
Physical Education and Sports