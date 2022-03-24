Punjab Board Release PSEB Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheets

PSEB date sheet term 2 for Class 10, 12 board exams released

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets. The board which is holding a two-term exam on the lines of CBSE and CISCE, will conduct the term 2 exams in April. According to PSEB datesheet 2022, the Punjab board Class 10 term 2 exam will be held from April 29 to May 19 and the Class 12 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 22 and May 23.

Recommended: PSEB Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

Recommended: Tips to Prepare better for Class 12th Board Exams. Click Here

Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Punjab- Check list here

The PSEB Term 2 exams will be held for short and long answer-type questions, unlike Term 1. The board has already released the syllabus and structure of question paper for the Term 2 exams for the students of Class 5, 8, 10 and 12.

PSEB Datesheet 2022 Term 2 Class 10: Direct Link

PSEB Datesheet Term 2 Class 12: Direct Link

PSEB Class 10 Time Table 2022

Tentative Exams Dates Subjects April 29, 2022 Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A April 30, 2022 Music Vadan May 2, 2022 English May 4, 2022 Science May 5, 2022 Music Tabla May 6, 2022 Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B May 7, 2022 Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical EducationPre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Arabic (For re-appear)/ French/ German May 9, 2022 Social Science May 10, 2022 Music (Gayan) May 11, 2022 Computer Science May 12, 2022 Home Science May 13, 2022 Welcome Life May 16, 2022 Mathematics May 17, 2022 NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing May 18, 2022 Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) May 19, 2022 Health and Physical Education

PSEB 12th Date Sheet Term 2 2022