  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board PSEB To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Tomorrow

Punjab Board PSEB To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Tomorrow

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board will announce Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow. Check 10th result on the website- pseb.ac.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 10:27 am IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Board PSEB Likely To Announce 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official
Punjab Board PSEB Likely To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
Punjab Board To Declare 10th Result By June 28, PSEB 12th Result 2022 By June 30
Centre Should Ensure Safety Of Students Before Holding Class 12 Exams: Punjab Education Minister
Punjab Board Class 5 Result To Be Declared On May 24: Report
PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board Releases Class 10 Result; How, Where To Check
Punjab Board PSEB To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Tomorrow
Check PSEB 10th result 2022 at pseb.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB is likely to announce Class 10 result 2022 on Tuesday, July 5. PSEB official told Careers360, "The Class 10 result will be announced on July 5. The 10th result time will be informed shortly." The students will get their Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- pseb.ac.in. CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The candidates can check the PSEB 10th result 2022 using the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference. The students need to obtain a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the PSEB 10th exam 2022. The students will get their 10th term 2 scorecard on the basis of marks secured in both term 1, 2 exams.

Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year which was held from April 29 to May 19, 2022.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
  2. Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, a total of 96.96 per cent students passed in the 12th exam successfully, the Class 12 result was announced on June 28. The PSEB 10th result 2022 will also be available on the websites- punjab.indiaresults.com, ssapunjab.org.

Click here for more Education News
PSEB Result PSEB 10th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KEAM 2022 Today; Important Points to Remember
KEAM 2022 Today; Important Points to Remember
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Likely Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
AP EAPCET 2022 Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
AP EAPCET 2022 Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
JEE Main 2022: Deadline For Answer Key Challenge Extended; Details Here
JEE Main 2022: Deadline For Answer Key Challenge Extended; Details Here
CBSE, CISCE, PSEB; List of 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced Next Week
CBSE, CISCE, PSEB; List of 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced Next Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................