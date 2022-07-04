Punjab Board PSEB To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check PSEB 10th result 2022 at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB is likely to announce Class 10 result 2022 on Tuesday, July 5. PSEB official told Careers360, "The Class 10 result will be announced on July 5. The 10th result time will be informed shortly." The students will get their Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- pseb.ac.in. CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

The candidates can check the PSEB 10th result 2022 using the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference. The students need to obtain a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the PSEB 10th exam 2022. The students will get their 10th term 2 scorecard on the basis of marks secured in both term 1, 2 exams.

Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year which was held from April 29 to May 19, 2022.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, a total of 96.96 per cent students passed in the 12th exam successfully, the Class 12 result was announced on June 28. The PSEB 10th result 2022 will also be available on the websites- punjab.indiaresults.com, ssapunjab.org.