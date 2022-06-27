Punjab Board To Declare 12th Result Today
PSEB 12th Result 2022: PSEB official told Careers360 that the Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM today
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
PSEB 12th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the result of Class 12 exam today, June 27. PSEB official told Careers360 that the Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM, the candidates can check result on the official websites- pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.
Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Browse: Best Colleges in Punjab after 12th, Access Now!