Punjab Board To Declare 12th Result Today

PSEB 12th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the result of Class 12 exam today, June 27. PSEB official told Careers360 that the Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 3 PM, the candidates can check result on the official websites- pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.