Punjab Board PSEB Class 8 Result Soon; Website, How To Check

As per reports, the PSEB Class 8 result 2022 will be announced today at 3 pm.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 2:57 pm IST

PSEB Class 8 Result 2022 soon
Image credit: Shutterstock

PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 soon. As per reports, the PSEB Class 8 result 2022 will be announced today at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for PSEB 8th board exam can check the result through the official website- pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB conducted the Punjab 8th board examination 2022 from April 7 to April 28. The Class 8 exam was held between 10 am to 12.15 pm for some papers, while for other papers the PSEB board exams were conducted from 10 am to 11.15 pm, 10 am to 1.15 pm, and 10 am to 12.45 pm.

Students can also check their detailed marks via SMS. To check PSEB Class 8 results via SMS, students need to type PB8 (roll number) and send to 5676750.

PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your PSEB 8th result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download result.

Candidates must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number after downloading the mark sheet. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the PSEB 8th marksheet, candidates need to get in touch with the Punjab Board authorities as soon as possible.

