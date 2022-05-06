Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the Class 5 board examinations 2022. The students who have appeared in the Class 5 term 2 exam can check the result on the official website- pseb.ac.in. The Class 5 exam was held from March 15 to 23.

The Class 5 board exam was conducted in a phase wise manner, the first semester was held in October, while second semester in March.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of Punjab Education Board-- pseb.ac.in

On the home page, click on the link for Class 5 result

A window will open. Feed in your roll number and details

Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Class 5th examination result 2021 will appear on your screen

Download the PSEB result and take printout for future reference.

The Punjab Board, PSEB Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams are ongoing, and will be concluded on May 23. The term 2 exams are being conducted for short and long answer-type questions. For details on PSEB Class 5 result 2022, please visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.

