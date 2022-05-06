Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 Declared, How To Check

Search
PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: The students who have appeared in the Class 5 term 2 exam can check the result on the official website- pseb.ac.in. The Class 5 exam was held from March 15 to 23

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 6, 2022 6:36 pm IST
Source: Careers360
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the Class 5 board examinations 2022. The students who have appeared in the Class 5 term 2 exam can check the result on the official website- pseb.ac.in. The Class 5 exam was held from March 15 to 23.

The Class 5 board exam was conducted in a phase wise manner, the first semester was held in October, while second semester in March.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website of Punjab Education Board-- pseb.ac.in
  • On the home page, click on the link for Class 5 result
  • A window will open. Feed in your roll number and details
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Class 5th examination result 2021 will appear on your screen
  • Download the PSEB result and take printout for future reference.

The Punjab Board, PSEB Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams are ongoing, and will be concluded on May 23. The term 2 exams are being conducted for short and long answer-type questions. For details on PSEB Class 5 result 2022, please visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.

