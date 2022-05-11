Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Check

  • Home
The PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 is available with schools, and concerned schools can check the Class 12 result through the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 11, 2022 9:06 pm IST

PSEB announced the Class 12 exam term 1 results 2022 today


The Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, announced the Class 12 exam term 1 results 2022 on Wednesday, May 11. The result is available with schools, and concerned schools can check the Class 12 result through the official website- pseb.ac.in. Students can collect the result from the respective schools. For direct link to check the result: click here

(Also read: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Meets School Principals To Raise Education Standard In The State)

The Punjab Board conducted the Class 12 term 1 exam from December 13 to December 22. The Class 10 result is expected to be announced this month.

PSEB Class 12 Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Concerned schools can visit the Punjab Board official website of the - pseb.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the tab that reads ‘Result’
  3. Enter the log-in credentials
  4. Class 12 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download 12th result, take a print out for further reference.

The Punjab Board earlier announced the results for the Class 5 board examinations 2022 on May 6. The Class 5 exam was held from March 15 to 23.

The Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams will be concluded on May 23. The term 2 exams are being conducted for short and long answer-type questions. For details on PSEB Class 5 result 2022, please visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.

