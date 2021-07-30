Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 12 Result 2021 Declared

PSEB has declared the Class 12 result

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, has declared the PSEB Class 12 result 2021. Students can visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in to check their results. The results for over 3.18 lakh students of the Punjab Board have been declared. Students checking their results are required to login with their registration number and date of birth to download the marksheets.

Students must also consider that due to immense traffic on websites, it may take a while to load. Therefore, candidates should wait for two to three minutes for the website to load.

Similar to other educational boards across the country, PSEB had also canceled the board examination in view of the Covid pandemic.

The result for this year's students has been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria set by the board.

PSEB has prepared the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10 and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

PSEB 12TH RESULT 2021: How to check the result