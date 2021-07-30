  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 12 Result 2021 Declared

Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 12 Result 2021 Declared

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, has declared the PSEB Class 12 result 2021. Students can visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in to check their results.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 3:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 Today, Check Time
Punjab Government Cancels Class 12 Exams
Punjab Board Class 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In Online Mode
Vaccinate Class 12 Students Before Holding Board Exams: Punjab Minister
Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 12 Result 2021 Declared
PSEB has declared the Class 12 result
New Delhi:

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, has declared the PSEB Class 12 result 2021. Students can visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in to check their results. The results for over 3.18 lakh students of the Punjab Board have been declared. Students checking their results are required to login with their registration number and date of birth to download the marksheets.

LatestYour Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Punjab- Check list here

Students must also consider that due to immense traffic on websites, it may take a while to load. Therefore, candidates should wait for two to three minutes for the website to load.

Similar to other educational boards across the country, PSEB had also canceled the board examination in view of the Covid pandemic.

The result for this year's students has been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria set by the board.

PSEB has prepared the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10 and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

PSEB 12TH RESULT 2021: How to check the result

  • Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

  • Click on the tab, 'Punjab Board 12th results'

  • Candidates will be redirected to a login window

  • Now, the students are required to enter the required details

  • PSEB 12th Result 2021 will appear on the screen

  • Students should download and print a copy of the same for future references

Click here for more Education News
PSEB Class 12 Result PSEB 12th Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Live | JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
Live | PSEB 12th Result 2021: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates
CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
CBSE Class 12 Results: 70,000 Students Score Above 95% Marks
CBSE Class 12 Results: 70,000 Students Score Above 95% Marks
CBSE 12th Results 2021 Declared For Over 13 Lakh Students, Under Process For Over 65,000
CBSE 12th Results 2021 Declared For Over 13 Lakh Students, Under Process For Over 65,000
.......................... Advertisement ..........................