Punjab Board PSEB 2023 Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheets Soon; Where To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Punjab Board PSEB 2023 Class 10, 12 exam timetable will be declared soon.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in February-March 20223. While the PSEB board Class 10 board exam will be held between March 21 and April 18, 2023, and the Class 12 board exam will be held from February 20 to April 13, 2023. The board is however yet to announce the complete Punjab board Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets.

While announcing the Punjab board 2023 exam start date, the PSEB board said that it will conduct the practical test of all these classes after conducting the written test. The practical examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects of NSQF, 12th vocational group practical and 10th pre-vocational subjects will be held between January 23 and February 1. The board will conduct the practical exams following the Covid-19 guidelines.

PSEB Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023

Visit the official website of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in. Click on the designated datesheet link PSEB 10th and 12th time tables will be displayed on the screen. Check and download it for future references.

Also, Class 5 exams are scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 24, 2023. For Class 8 board exams will be conducted between February 20 and March 6, 2023.

Last year, the PSEB Punjab 10th board exams were conducted in two terms. The Punjab Board term 2 exam was held between April 29 and May 19. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in Class 10 board exams.