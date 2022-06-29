  • Home
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Term 2 Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link

PSEB 12th Term 2 Result 2022: Punjab Board Class 12 result 2022 direct links are pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 29, 2022 10:12 am IST
Check details on PSEB 12th result 2022

PSEB 12th Term 2 Result 2022: The Punjab Board Class 12 result 2022 link has been activated today, June 29. The students can check the PSEB term 2 12th results through the official website-- pseb.ac.in. The term 2 Punjab Board 12th result 2022 is also available at punjab.indiaresults.com, and indiaresults.com. To download Punjab Board term 2 scorecard, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth mentioned on their admit cards. PSEB 12th Term 2 Result 2022 Live Updates

A total of 3,01,725 students appeared in PSEB Class 12 exams out of which 2,92,520 students have been declared pass. Three girls-- Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur have jointly topped the Punjab Board 12th exam by scoring 497 out of 500 marks. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 96.96 per cent.

How To Check PSEB 12th Term 2 Result 2022:

  • Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the Punjab Board Class 12 result 2022 link.
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your PSEB 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it for future references.

PSEB 12th Term 2 Result 2022: Direct Link

The candidates can also check their subject-wise score via SMS. To check PSEB Class 12 results via SMS, students need to type PB12(roll number) and send to 5676750.

