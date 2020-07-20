  • Home
PSEB 12th Result 2020 Date: The Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB is likely to declare PSEB 12th result 2020 today at pseb.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 3:42 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB is likely to declare Class 12 results today. PSEB 12th result 2020 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be declared on the official website of the board, pseb.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check their PSEB Class 12 result 2020 by using roll number and registration number as login credentials. Apart from the official website, Punjab Board 12th result 2020 will also be available on some unofficial websites. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from the official website for authenticity.

