Punjab Board PSEB Likely To Announce 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check PSEB 10th result 2022 at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB is likely to announce Class 10 result 2022 on Monday, July 4. PSEB official told Careers360 that the Class 10 result date will be confirmed tomorrow morning, and the 10th result can be announced by evening. "The Class 10 result is ready to announce, the students can expect their 10th result 2022 tomorrow," the official said. Once announced, students can check the Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- pseb.ac.in.

To check PSEB 10th result 2022 on the official website- pseb.ac.in use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference. The minimum passing marks in the PSEB Class 10 exam 2022 is 33 per cent.

The PSEB Class 10 term 2 exam was held from April 29 to May 19, 2022. The final result will be published on the basis of the scores obtained in both term 1, 2 exams.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Meanwhile, a total of 96.96 per cent students passed in the 12th exam successfully, the Class 12 result was announced on June 28. The PSEB 10th result 2022 will also be available on the websites- punjab.indiaresults.com, ssapunjab.org.