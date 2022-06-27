Punjab Board Postpones PSEB Class 12th Result Date

PSEB Class 12th result announced

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the Class 12 result date. The PSEB Class 12 result was scheduled to be declared today, June 27. Now, the result date has been postponed indefinitely. The official website of the board -- pseb.ac.in, would have host the Punjab Class 12 result 2022. To access the Class 12 PSEB 2022 result, students will be required to use their login credentials. The board held the exams in two terms this year. The PSEB result of the first term exam has already been declared and the Punjab board result 2022 will be announced considering both the term exams. PSEB Class 12th Result Live

Over three lakh students await the PSEB Class 12th result 2022. PSEB Class 12 exams were held in May 2022. The Punjab Board conducted the Class 12 term 1 exam from December 13 to December 22, 2021.

To check scores, students need their admit cards handy to check scores, they will have to fill in the roll number and date of birth mentioned on their admit cards. After thePSEB 12th results 2022 are out, students also need to check the marksheets with admit cards to rule out any errors.

Last year the PSEB exams could not be conducted due to Covid and the PSEB result was prepared according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.