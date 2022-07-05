Punjab Board Declares Class 10 Result

PSEB Class 10 result announced

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 result has been declared today, July 5. The board held a two-term exam for the academic session 2021-22. The result of PSEB term 1 exam was announced in May, while the term 2 result PSEB board has been announced today. The second term PSEB exam was held between April 29 and May 19. Although the Punjab board matric result has been declared today, the pseb.ac.in official website and indiaresults.com will host the Class 10 Punjab board result from tomorrow, July 6 afternoon. PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live

Students will be required to score at least 33 per cent marks to be considered Punjab board Class 10th result 2022 qualified. Students who score below 33 per cent will be declared fail in PSEB matric result 2022. Students who fail to score the minimum marks can appear in the supplementary exams to save their year.

The overall pass percentage of the Punjab Board matric exam last year was 99.93 per cent. Last year, considering Covid manace, the PSEB Class 10th exams were cancelled and the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. Out of the total 3,21,161 students in PSEB 10th exam last year, as many as 3,21,384 students of Class 10 had qualified last year.