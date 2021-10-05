  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Two Terms From This Session

Punjab Board To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Two Terms From This Session

PSEB Board Exams 2022: Along with Class 10 and Class 12, the exams in two terms - Term 1 and Term 2, will also be held for the students of Class 5 and Class 8.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 5, 2021 2:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

PSEB 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2021 Link
Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 12 Result 2021 Declared
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 Today, Check Time
Punjab Government Cancels Class 12 Exams
Punjab Board Class 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In Online Mode
Vaccinate Class 12 Students Before Holding Board Exams: Punjab Minister
Punjab Board To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Two Terms From This Session
PSEB to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams in two terms
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced a new pattern to evaluate the Class 10 and Class 12 students for the academic session 2021-22. The board this year will conduct Classes 10th and 12th in two terms. While the PSEB Term 1 exams are scheduled to be conducted in November-December 2022 for main subjects only, the Punjab board Term 2 exams will be held in February-March 2022.

LatestYour Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Punjab- Check list here

Along with Class 10 and Class 12, the exams in two terms - Term 1 and Term 2, will also be held for the students of Class 5 and Class 8.

The PSEB Term 1 exams will be held for the main subjects only and is scheduled to conducted for multiple choice questions. No exams, the PSEB says, will be held for grading subjects. In Term 1, practical exams will not be conducted.

The PSEB Term 2 exams will be held for short and long answer type questions, unlike Term 1.

The board has already released the syllabus and structure of question paper for the Term 1 exams for the students of Class 5, 8, 10 and 12.

Click here for more Education News
PSEB Class 12 board exam result pseb board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha: Free Medical, Engineering Entrance Coaching For SC, ST Students
Odisha: Free Medical, Engineering Entrance Coaching For SC, ST Students
NEET UG Cut-Off From Government Colleges From Last 5 Years
NEET UG Cut-Off From Government Colleges From Last 5 Years
Allahabad University 2021 Application Deadline Extended Till October 7
Allahabad University 2021 Application Deadline Extended Till October 7
University Of Rajasthan Declares BA LLb, BSc And Other Semester Exam Results
University Of Rajasthan Declares BA LLb, BSc And Other Semester Exam Results
BHU Admit Card 2021 Soon For The Rescheduled Exams
BHU Admit Card 2021 Soon For The Rescheduled Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................