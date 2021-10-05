Punjab Board To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Two Terms From This Session

PSEB to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams in two terms

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced a new pattern to evaluate the Class 10 and Class 12 students for the academic session 2021-22. The board this year will conduct Classes 10th and 12th in two terms. While the PSEB Term 1 exams are scheduled to be conducted in November-December 2022 for main subjects only, the Punjab board Term 2 exams will be held in February-March 2022.

Along with Class 10 and Class 12, the exams in two terms - Term 1 and Term 2, will also be held for the students of Class 5 and Class 8.

The PSEB Term 1 exams will be held for the main subjects only and is scheduled to conducted for multiple choice questions. No exams, the PSEB says, will be held for grading subjects. In Term 1, practical exams will not be conducted.

The PSEB Term 2 exams will be held for short and long answer type questions, unlike Term 1.

The board has already released the syllabus and structure of question paper for the Term 1 exams for the students of Class 5, 8, 10 and 12.