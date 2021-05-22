  • Home
PSEB will announce the Class 5 results 2021 on May 24. The results will be announced by the Punjab board chairman at 2:30 pm virtually.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 22, 2021 11:57 am IST

5th Class result 2021 PSEB will be released on May 24
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 5 results 2021 on Monday, May 24. The results will be announced by the Punjab board chairman at 2:30 pm virtually, as per media reports. Once declared, PSEB 5th result will be released on the official website— pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab board Class 5 exam was held in March amidst the COVID-19 pandemic for four subjects - Hindi, English, Math and Punjabi environment education.

How To Check PSEB Class 5 Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Education Board--pseb.ac.in

Step 5: On the home, click on the link for Class 5 result

Step 3: A window will open. Feed in your roll number and details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Class 5th examination result 2021 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the PSEB result and take printout for future reference

PSEB Class 10, 8 Results 2021

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Punjab Board Class 10 results 2021. The overall pass percentage of the Punjab Board Matric exam is 99.93%. The Board has also announced the result of Class 8. The pass percentage is 99.87 per cent.

Out of the total 3,07,272 students who have registered for the Class 8 exams, 3,06,893 have qualified for admission to Class 9. And 3,21,161 out of the total 3,21,384 students of Class 10 have qualified.

