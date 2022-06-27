  • Home
Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; Here's How To Check

PSEB Class 12 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, will announce the Class 12 results today at 3 pm on the official website of the board.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 27, 2022 1:49 pm IST

Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
PSEB 12th result announced
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 result 2022 will be declared today, June 27 at 3 pm. Students can access the Punjab Class 12th results by using the details mentioned on the PSEB 12th admit cards including roll numbers and registration numbers. Students can download their PSEB Class 12 mark sheet 2022 from the website today, however, the original documents including pass certificates and mark sheets supporting the Punjab board Class 12th result will be issued by the board later. PSEB Class 12th Result Live

Over three lakh students await PSEB Class 12th result 2022. PSEB Class 12 exams were held in May 2022. The board conducted the exams in two terms this year. the result of the first term exam has already been declared and the result due to be declared today will be announced considering both the term exams.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Class 12 result link

Step 3: Insert the credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the PSEB 12th result 2022

