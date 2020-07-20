Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2020 Today At Pseb.ac.in

The PSEB Class 12 result 2020 will be available on the official website of Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, anytime soon. Students can access the Punjab Class 12th results by using the details mentioned on the PSEB 12th admit cards including roll numbers and registration numbers. Around three lakh students await Punjab board Class 12th results. Students can download their PSEB Class 12 mark sheet immediately from the website. However, the original documents including pass certificates and mark sheets supporting the Punjab board Class 12th result will be issued by the board later.

Apart from the official website -- pseb.ac.in, the PSEB Class 12th result 2020 will also be available at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. To view the PSEB 12th results on the private portals, students have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the websites. However, for authentication, students can cross-check the PSEB Class 12 results 2020 from the official sources.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Class 12 result link

Step 3: Insert the credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the PSEB 12th result 2020

PSEB Class 12 Results Previous Year

Last year, the Punjab board Class 12th PSEB results were declared on May 12. The overall pass percentage, last year, in Punjab Class 12 results was 86.41 per cent. The result this year has been delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the simultaneous lockdowns implemented to prevent its spread.