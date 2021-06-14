  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board Class 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In Online Mode

Punjab Board Class 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In Online Mode

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct Class 12 practical exams in an online mode from, June 15 to June 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 11:01 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Vaccinate Class 12 Students Before Holding Board Exams: Punjab Minister
Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
In PSEB 12th Result 2020, Government Schools Record The Highest Pass Percentage
Punjab Board Announces Class 12 Results, 90.98% Students Pass
Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared: Live Updates
Punjab Board Releases Class 12th Result, 90.98% Pass
Punjab Board Class 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In Online Mode
Punjab Board (PSEB) will hold Class 12 practical exam in online mode
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct Class 12 practical exams in an online mode from, June 15 to June 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. PSEB had already conducted the practical examinations for vocational stream and NSQF subjects. Schools will conduct practicals online in written mode as per the convenience of students. Subject teachers of the respective schools will set the PSEB 12th practical question papers for the students.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here 

Punjab Board is yet to take a call on PSEB 12th examinations. The Board is expected to hold Class 12 theory exams for three compulsory subjects in each stream.

As per the guidelines released by the Board, schools will have to upload the practical marks on the same day of the practical examination. Schools will be required to submit PSEB practical marks by June 29, 2021.

Schools are asked not to conduct practicals for grading subjects like Computer Science and Welcome Life. Students and school authorities must follow the COVID-19 protocols, the guidelines say.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had said that amidst the pandemic, safety and security of students and teachers must be the top priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard.

As per media reports, the minister suggested the exams should only be held for three elective subjects as the passing-out students need to choose professional courses in medical, non-medical and commerce.

Punjab had already taken the decision to promote the students of Classes 5, 8 and 10. The results of Classes 8, 10 and 5 had already been declared.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Board of Secondary Education 12th Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Facilitating Legitimate Travel Top Priority': American Diplomat On Indian Students
'Facilitating Legitimate Travel Top Priority': American Diplomat On Indian Students
Odisha: BMC Begins Vaccination Drive For Students Bound For Overseas Studies
Odisha: BMC Begins Vaccination Drive For Students Bound For Overseas Studies
IIT Madras Incubated Start-Up Develops Portable Hospitals
IIT Madras Incubated Start-Up Develops Portable Hospitals
300 Students Of Guru Nanak Dev University Face Uncertain Future Over Placements
300 Students Of Guru Nanak Dev University Face Uncertain Future Over Placements
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Guidelines Soon, No Merit List This Year
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Guidelines Soon, No Merit List This Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................