Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct Class 12 practical exams in an online mode from, June 15 to June 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. PSEB had already conducted the practical examinations for vocational stream and NSQF subjects. Schools will conduct practicals online in written mode as per the convenience of students. Subject teachers of the respective schools will set the PSEB 12th practical question papers for the students.

Punjab Board is yet to take a call on PSEB 12th examinations. The Board is expected to hold Class 12 theory exams for three compulsory subjects in each stream.

As per the guidelines released by the Board, schools will have to upload the practical marks on the same day of the practical examination. Schools will be required to submit PSEB practical marks by June 29, 2021.

Schools are asked not to conduct practicals for grading subjects like Computer Science and Welcome Life. Students and school authorities must follow the COVID-19 protocols, the guidelines say.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had said that amidst the pandemic, safety and security of students and teachers must be the top priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard.

As per media reports, the minister suggested the exams should only be held for three elective subjects as the passing-out students need to choose professional courses in medical, non-medical and commerce.

Punjab had already taken the decision to promote the students of Classes 5, 8 and 10. The results of Classes 8, 10 and 5 had already been declared.