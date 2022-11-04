Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022 For September Session Out; Direct Link

Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result Declared Today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 10 supplementary exam 2022 result today, November 4, 2022. Students who have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 supplementary exam for September 2022 session can check their result on the official website-- pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. To check and download the PSEB Matric Supplementary result September 2022, students need to enter their roll number or name.

Recommended: PSEB Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

The Punjab Board has conducted the Class 10 supplementary examination in September 2022. "The result of Class 10 supplementary examination conducted in September 2022 has been declared on November 4. The Class 10 supplementary result is officially available on the Punjab School Education Board website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com for the information of candidates," the Controller of Examinations of the Punjab Education Board, Mr J R Mahrok said.

Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022: How To Check?

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com Click on the PSEB 10th re-checking, re-evaluation September 2022 link Enter the log-in credentials such as roll number, date of birth The Punjab Board 10th re-evaluation result 2022 will appear on the screen Download revised score card, take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022

The Punjab Board Class 10 term 2 exams were held in April 2022. The PSEB Class 10 result 2022 was declared on July 6. The pass percentage in the PSEB result 2022 Class 10 has been recorded at 97.94 per cent.