  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022 For September Session Out; Direct Link

Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022 For September Session Out; Direct Link

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 10 supplementary examination result today, November 4, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 5:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check
Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11
Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Link Activated; Websites To Check
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Link At Pseb.ac.in: How To Download Scorecard
Punjab Board Declares Class 10 Result
Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022 For September Session Out; Direct Link
Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result Declared Today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 10 supplementary exam 2022 result today, November 4, 2022. Students who have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 supplementary exam for September 2022 session can check their result on the official website-- pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. To check and download the PSEB Matric Supplementary result September 2022, students need to enter their roll number or name.

Recommended: PSEB Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

The Punjab Board has conducted the Class 10 supplementary examination in September 2022. "The result of Class 10 supplementary examination conducted in September 2022 has been declared on November 4. The Class 10 supplementary result is officially available on the Punjab School Education Board website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com for the information of candidates," the Controller of Examinations of the Punjab Education Board, Mr J R Mahrok said.

Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022: How To Check?

  1. Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com
  2. Click on the PSEB 10th re-checking, re-evaluation September 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in credentials such as roll number, date of birth
  4. The Punjab Board 10th re-evaluation result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download revised score card, take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: Punjab Board Class 10 Revaluation Result 2022

The Punjab Board Class 10 term 2 exams were held in April 2022. The PSEB Class 10 result 2022 was declared on July 6. The pass percentage in the PSEB result 2022 Class 10 has been recorded at 97.94 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
PSEB 10th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government Constitutes Committee To Strengthen Assessment, Accreditation Of Higher Educational Institutions
Government Constitutes Committee To Strengthen Assessment, Accreditation Of Higher Educational Institutions
Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats List For CSAS Round 3 Allocation, Mid Entry Registrations From Tomorrow
Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats List For CSAS Round 3 Allocation, Mid Entry Registrations From Tomorrow
Kerala University Senate Passes Resolution Against Governor's Notification
Kerala University Senate Passes Resolution Against Governor's Notification
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Extends Registration, Choice Locking Till Tomorrow
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Extends Registration, Choice Locking Till Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 16,000 Candidates Get Admission In Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 16,000 Candidates Get Admission In Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................