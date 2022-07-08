Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11

PSEB Class 10 result revaluation schedule

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for re-checking and re-evaluation of Class 10 results. The Punjab board students unsatisfied with the PSEB Class 10 results announced recently will be able to recheck and reevaluate the results between July 11 and July 20. The PSEB Class 10 term 2 exam was held in April 2022. The PSEB Class 10 revaluation and rechecking process will be online.

“The candidates who appeared for the Class 10 April 2022 (Term-2) examinations (including open school), additional subjects, performance enhancement and re-appearing categories under the open school system can apply for rechecking. Those wishing to undergo re-evaluation can fill up online forms and fees for this purpose from 11 July 2022 to 20 July 2022,” an official statement said.

The PSEB Class 10 result re-checking fee is Rs 500 per answer sheet and for re-evaluation the fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per answer sheet. The PSEB rechecking and revaluation application form have to be downloaded after the registration and it is not necessary to send the hard copy to the office, an official statement said.

PSEB 10th result 2022 was announced on July 5, and a total of 3,16,699 students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully. The pass percentage in the PSEB result 2022 Class 10 has been recorded at 97.94 per cent.