  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11

Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: The Punjab board students unsatisfied with the PSEB Class 10 results announced recently will be able to recheck and reevaluate the results between July 11 and July 20.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 7:54 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Link Activated; Websites To Check
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Link At Pseb.ac.in: How To Download Scorecard
Punjab Board Declares Class 10 Result
Punjab Board PSEB To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
PSEB Class 10 Punjab Board Result Tomorrow; Official Website To Download Scorecard; Last Year Pass Percentage
Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11
PSEB Class 10 result revaluation schedule
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for re-checking and re-evaluation of Class 10 results. The Punjab board students unsatisfied with the PSEB Class 10 results announced recently will be able to recheck and reevaluate the results between July 11 and July 20. The PSEB Class 10 term 2 exam was held in April 2022. The PSEB Class 10 revaluation and rechecking process will be online.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

“The candidates who appeared for the Class 10 April 2022 (Term-2) examinations (including open school), additional subjects, performance enhancement and re-appearing categories under the open school system can apply for rechecking. Those wishing to undergo re-evaluation can fill up online forms and fees for this purpose from 11 July 2022 to 20 July 2022,” an official statement said.

The PSEB Class 10 result re-checking fee is Rs 500 per answer sheet and for re-evaluation the fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per answer sheet. The PSEB rechecking and revaluation application form have to be downloaded after the registration and it is not necessary to send the hard copy to the office, an official statement said.

PSEB 10th result 2022 was announced on July 5, and a total of 3,16,699 students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully. The pass percentage in the PSEB result 2022 Class 10 has been recorded at 97.94 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
PSEB Class 10 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Board Extends Last Date To Apply For HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022; Check Details
Haryana Board Extends Last Date To Apply For HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022; Check Details
JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Live | JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details
Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details
Manipur Board Declares Class 10 Results; 76 Per Cent Students Pass
Manipur Board Declares Class 10 Results; 76 Per Cent Students Pass
CAG Asks MBA Graduates To Focus On Integrity, Accountability, Transparency
CAG Asks MBA Graduates To Focus On Integrity, Accountability, Transparency
.......................... Advertisement ..........................