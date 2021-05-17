Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2021 declared; 99.93 per cent students have passed

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Punjab Board Class 10 results 2021. The overall pass percentage of the Punjab Board matric exam is 99.93%. This year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were cancelled and the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

Punjab Board had made no prior announcement about 10th result declaration. Punjab Board has released results online and students can check Punjab Board result using their exam roll number on the official website- pseb.ac.in.

The Board has also announced the result of Class 8. The pass percentage is 99.87 per cent.

While announcing the PSEB Class 8 and Class 10 results, the Chairman of the board Yograj Sharma said, girls have fared well in both the classes in comparison with the boys.

Out of the total 3,07,272 students who have registered for the Class 8 exams, 3,06,893 have qualified for admission to Class 9. And 3,21,161 out of the total 3,21,384 students of Class 10 have qualified.