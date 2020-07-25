Punjab Board Begins Rechecking, Re-Evaluation Application For Class 12 Exam

Punjab Board has begun application process for rechecking, re-evaluation of 12th exam

Punjab Board has begun the application process for Rechecking and Re-evaluation process for class 12 exams. Students can go to the board's official website and submit their application. The board has released specific instructions for rechecking and re-evaluation processes.

Upon registering on the portal, reference number and roll number will be sent to students on their email address and mobile number. Students will need the reference number and roll number to login to the application portal.

The last date to apply for PSEB 12th rechecking or re-evaluation is August 7, 2020.

Punjab Board announced class 12 results on July 21. This year 90.98 per cent students passed in class 12 exam. The pass percentage improved by 4.5 per cent this year.

"Out of the total 2,86,378 students who had appeared in the examinations before the COVID-19 outbreak, 2,60,547 students (90.98 per cent) passed the board examinations this year," State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said in an official release.

Second year in a row, the government schools in the state recorded a better pass percentage than private schools. The pass percentage for government schools was 94.32 per cent, and for affiliated and associated schools, the numbers are 91.84 and 87.04 respectively.