Image credit: Shutterstock PSEB Class 8 result 2022 declared

PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 today, June 2. As many as nine students have scored 100 per cent marks in the PSEB 8th exam this year. The overall pass percentage in Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 is recorded at 98.25 per cent. The PSEB Class 8 result 2022 has been declared on the official website- pseb.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Punjab PSEB 8th board exam can check the result by using the date of birth and roll number as mentioned on admit card.

Apart from the official website, the Punjab Board 8th results are also available at indiaresult.com. Students can also check their detailed marks at digilocker as well as via SMS. To check PSEB Class 8 results via SMS, students need to type PB8 (roll number) and send to 5676750.

Over 3 lakh students appeared in the Punjab 8th board examination 2022 that were conducted from April 7 to April 28. The Class 8 exam was held between 10 am to 12.15 pm for some papers, while for other papers the PSEB board exams were conducted from 10 am to 11.15 pm, 10 am to 1.15 pm, and 10 am to 12.45 pm.

PSEB Class 8 Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website- pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth, and click on submit.

Your PSEB 8th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

After downloading the PSEB 8th mark sheet, candidates must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the PSEB 8th marksheet, candidates need to get in touch with the Punjab Board authorities as soon as possible.