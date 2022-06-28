Punjab Board Announces PSEB 12th Result 2022; 96.96% Pass

PSEB 12th result 2022 declared

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the term 2 results for the PSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 on Tuesday, June 28, for over 3 lakh students. The Punjab Board term 2 12th result 2022 is now available to check at pseb.ac.in. The overall pass percentage in term 2 Class 12 Punjab Board result 2022 is 96.96 per cent. Arshdeep kaur, Arshpreet Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur have jointly topped the Class 12 board exams. PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

The students can check their PSEB 12th result term 2 by using their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth mentioned on their admit cards.

This year, the Punjab Board had conducted the PSEB Class 12 term 2 exams between April 22 and May 23. The PSEB 12 term 1 exam were held from December 13 to December 22, 2021.

After downloading the PSEB 12th mark sheet 2022, the students must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number. Students should also check the spelling of their names. In case of any discrepancy in the 12th term 2 marksheet, they need to get in touch with the Punjab Board authorities as soon as possible.

Last year, the Punjab board exams could not be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic and the PSEB result was prepared according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.